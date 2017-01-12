Pi Artworks London: Strike Site

|Siobhán Hapaska, So, Do You Have Any Regrets?
Curated by Sacha Craddock
13 January – 25 February 2017
Artist Talk: Thursday 16 February, 18:30 – 19:30
55 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8EG
Pi Artworks London is pleased to announce Strike Site curated by Sacha Craddock.
The exhibition is made up of new commissions by Ana Čvorović, Anna Fasshauer, Alice Hartley, and Jack Killick and existing work by Brian Griffiths and Siobhán Hapaska.
Strike Site attempts to set a generous stage, to stage a site that mirrors the contradictory but nonetheless palpable sense of the temporary that comes with an exhibition of art.
Craddock is keen that the temporary nature of the gallery exhibition manages to allude to the actual, to where settlement and control produce an equal and palpable sense of insecurity.
What is a place like after people have moved on? How do people survive or pass through?
|Brian Griffiths, Small Partial, 2013 -2017
Strike Site is the third of five exhibitions that make up Pi Artworks London’s Curatorial Season that runs from October 2016 – July 2017.
For the season Övül Ö. Durmusoglu, Alexandra Schwartz, Sacha Craddock, Oliver Sumner, and Morgan Quaintance have been invited to devise and develop their own curatorial project working with artists predominantly or entirely from outside the gallery’s roster.
Pi Artworks London is open Tuesday – Friday, 10:00 – 18:00 and Saturdays, 11:00 – 18:00.
