2018 Oscar Adayları Belli Oldu!

The Shape of Water filmi tam 13 dalda Oscar’a aday gösterilerek Oscar tarihinde en fazla dalda aday olan ikinci film oldu.
İşte 2018 Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarının tam listesi ::
En iyi film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En iyi yönetmen
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro
En iyi uyarlanmış senaryo
Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
Logan – Scott Frank & James Mangold ve Michael Green; Öykü: James Mangold
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams ve Dee Rees
En iyi orijinal senaryo
The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – senaryo: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Öykü: Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
En iyi yabancı film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
En iyi orijinal şarkı
Mighty River, Mudbound (Mary J Blige)
The Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me, Coco (Kristen Anderson Lopez ve Robert Lopez)
Stand Up for Something, Marshall (Common & Diane Warren, söyleyen: Andra Day)
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
En iyi belgesel
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
En iyi kısa belgesel
Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
En iyi orijinal fon müziği
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En iyi sinematografi
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
En iyi kostüm
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
En iyi ses kurgusu
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
En iyi ses miksajı
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
En iyi kısa film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
En iyi kısa animasyon
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
En iyi görsel efekt
Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for Planet of the Apes
En iyi film kurgusu
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
