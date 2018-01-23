23.01.2018

2018 Oscar Adayları Belli Oldu!


90. Akademi Ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı.
The Shape of Water filmi tam 13 dalda Oscar’a aday gösterilerek Oscar tarihinde en fazla dalda aday olan ikinci film oldu.

İşte 2018 Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarının tam listesi ::


En iyi film

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



En iyi kadın oyuncu

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En iyi yönetmen

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro

En iyi uyarlanmış senaryo

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
Logan – Scott Frank & James Mangold ve Michael Green; Öykü: James Mangold
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams ve Dee Rees

En iyi orijinal senaryo

The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out –  Jordan Peele
Lady Bird –  Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – senaryo: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Öykü: Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri –  Martin McDonagh

En iyi yabancı film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Mighty River, Mudbound (Mary J Blige)
The Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me, Coco (Kristen Anderson Lopez ve Robert Lopez)
Stand Up for Something, Marshall (Common & Diane Warren, söyleyen: Andra Day)
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)

En iyi animasyon film

Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

En iyi belgesel

Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

En iyi kısa belgesel

Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

En iyi orijinal fon müziği

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En iyi sinematografi

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

En iyi kostüm

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

En iyi makyaj ve saç stili

Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder

En iyi ses kurgusu

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

En iyi ses miksajı

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

En iyi kısa film

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

En iyi tasarım

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

En iyi kısa animasyon

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

En iyi görsel efekt

Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for Planet of the Apes

En iyi film kurgusu

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



